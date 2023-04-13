Livingston Deputy Rescues Two People from Burning Vehicle

April 13, 2023

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



Two people were rescued from a burning vehicle after it overturned on Marr Road in Howell Township.



Livingston County Sheriff's Deputy Lonnie Chapman was patrolling the area Monday evening when a pickup truck travelling at a high rate of speed passed by on Byron Road.



By the time Deputy Chapman was able to catch-up, the truck had already made a turn onto Marr Road, flipped, and crashed into a tree near the intersection of Marr and Marwood Road.



The truck caught on fire at some point during the crash.



When Deputy Chapman approached the vehicle, he was able to quickly rescue one of the occupants still inside. The other occupant, the driver of the vehicle, was pinned beneath the truck and required Deputy Chapman to forcefully remove him from the wreckage.



The rescued driver of the truck was taken to the hospital with leg and ankle injuries. The rescued passenger was uninjured. Deputy Chapman sustained minor hand injuries that he treated on his own.



The truck was deemed a total loss.