Martin Luther King Essay/Art/Video Contest

December 6, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Area high school students are being invited to take part in an essay/art/video contest in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.



Livingston County Democrats are hosting the contest, which will offer $100 cash prizes for the top entry in each of three different categories.



Party Chair Judy Daubenmier commented “It has been more than a half century since Dr. King’s death, and there are many streets, parks, and monuments named after him. But we can’t let the real meaning of his life and struggle fade away with time. That’s why Livingston Dems are inviting high school students to express what his legacy means to them and how it can apply to society today”.



Students may choose to enter in one of the three categories:



--Essay of no more than 3 pages, typed, single-spaced based on one of the following prompts:



1. How can you apply Dr. King’s “I Have a Dream” speech to today’s world?

2. What social justice issue matters most to you, and how can you raise your voice to lead change, as Dr. King would suggest?

3. What does carrying on Dr. King’s dream look like in today’s world?



--"Acts of Kindness Challenge” Mini-Documentary. Students record themselves completing three acts of kindness during a week. The video must be seven minutes or less and include narration explaining why they chose each act, how it helps others, and how it connects to Dr. King’s message.



--Martin Luther King Poetry and Art Video Mash-Up. An original drawing or painting inspired by Dr. King’s dream with a voiceover of the student reading a short, original poem expressing their interpretation. The video must be seven minutes or less.





The winner in each category will be invited to share their work at the Livingston County Democrats’ Martin Luther King Day event on Sunday, January 18th at the Historic Howell Theater.



To enter, students should email their entries to livcodems@gmail.com with an active, viewable link such as to a Google document. Those entering should include their name, high school, parent/guardian’s name, email, and phone number.



Entries are due January 1st, 2026.



Questions may be emailed to livcodems@gmail.com.



The party’s Martin Luther King observance will also include a film showing at the Historic Howell Theater on January 18th and a day of service. Details on those events will be announced at a later date.