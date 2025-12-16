Livingston Dems Donate More Than 25,000 Meals To Gleaners

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Many area families will have a brighter holiday season this year, thanks to the generosity of local Democrats.



The Livingston County Democratic Party’s annual food and fund drive for Gleaners Community Food Bank collected $6,989 and 509 pounds of food. A portion of the funds were doubled by a Kroger’s match - bringing the total to $8,380.



The combined donations translate into 25,523 meals.



Party Chair Judy Daubenmier said “Local Democrats are always generous when asked to help people in need, but this year they really stretched themselves as they realized the impact SNAP and other budget cuts were having on our friends and neighbors. We are glad to do our part to help meet the need in a small way this holiday season.”



Daubenmier added Gleaners is an ideal partner because its buying power makes donations go a long way. Besides operating its pantry in Genoa Township, Gleaners also has mobile food distribution sites and helps support food pantries.