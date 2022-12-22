Livingston Dems Donate Nearly 10,000 Meals Through Gleaners

December 22, 2022

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





An annual food drive will ensure that many Livingston County families will have a brighter holiday season.



The Livingston County Democratic Party’s annual food drive for Gleaners Community Food Bank ended Monday and resulted in the donation of checks, online donations, and non-perishable food - which translated into 9,766 meals.



Party Chair Judy Daubenmier said Livingston County Democrats have once again shown their generosity to people who need a helping hand. She says the annual tradition is one way they put their core value of compassion for others into action. Daubenmier added that Livingston County is fortunate to have a great partner such as Gleaners to work with to make the drive successful.



The collection effort has been an annual holiday tradition for the party for many years, resulting in the donation of thousands of meals.



Gleaners distributes food to those in need from its Shared Harvest Pantry on Sterling Drive in Genoa Township but it also supplies food to 534 partner agencies such as soup kitchens and food pantries in Livingston County and the rest of southeast Michigan.