Former Journalist To Share Update On Ukraine

February 21, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A translator and former journalist from Ukraine will speak at this week’s meeting of the Livingston County Democratic Party regarding the first year of Russia's war against Ukraine.



The local Party says "Russia’s unprovoked invasion of its neighbor, Ukraine, began a year ago this week. Rather than collapse in days, the nation fights on as the world watches the dreadful slaughter of soldiers and cruel assaults on civilians".



Eugene Bondarenko will speak during this Thursday’s meeting to answer questions about the war against his native land. He’s a former journalist and translator in Ukraine. He teaches Ukrainian and Russian languages at the University of Michigan. The presentation will shed light on how the people of Ukraine have endured, the human cost of the last year, the resolve of the Ukrainian people, and what next few months might bring.



The meeting will also feature a legislative update from State Representative Jennifer Conlin, who represents the 48th State House District that includes Genoa and Hamburg Townships, the Village of Pinckney, and the southeast corner of Putnam Township.



The party’s regular business meeting will follow the presentations. Thursday’s virtual meeting starts at 7pm. A registration link is provided.