Livingston County Law Enforcement's Cram The Cruiser

November 19, 2025

Livingston County law enforcement agencies will be out in force this weekend for the 2025 Cram the Cruiser event.



They’ll be out at many local grocery stores collecting non-perishable goods for local food pantries from 10am to 2pm Saturday.



Suspects include non-perishables, canned goods, and household paper products.



“Your mission, should you choose to accept it, is to apprehend the above suspects and place them in your shopping cart, secure them in your vehicle and transport them to a waiting patrol car at your local participating food store. A law enforcement agency will be there to take the suspects into custody and transport them to local shelters and food banks”.



Participating Stores:



-Kroger in Howell, Hamburg, Brighton & Hartland

-Aldi in Howell & Brighton

-Walmart in Howell & Fowlerville

-Busch's Fresh Food Market in Pinckney



A flyer is attached.