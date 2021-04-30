Free COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic This Saturday

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The Livingston County Health Department announced that appointments and walk-in availability will be offered at a COVID-19 vaccine clinic this Saturday.



The Pfizer vaccine will be provided to individuals aged 16 and over. The Department says minors must have a parent or guardian present to receive a vaccination. Appointments and walk-in opportunities are available from 11am to 2pm. The clinic will be located at Chilson Hills Church at 4440 Brighton Road in Genoa Township.



Officials say COVID-19 vaccines are now readily available in Livingston County. To find a clinic or another location that offers the COVID-19 vaccines, those interested are encouraged to visit https://vaccinefinder.org/.



More information about how to schedule an appointment for this Saturday’s clinic is available in the attached press release. The direct link is also provided.