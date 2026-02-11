Livingston County’s Report of Success in 2025

February 11, 2026

Livingston County boasts Michigan’s lowest millage tax rate among all 83 counties, according to its 2025 Annual Report released to the public this month.



Filled with successes from each County Office, the report lists all of the hard work of all employees and the new initiatives implemented to better serve the residents of our community, the county’s release said.



“Livingston County is the very best place in our state to live,” says Vice Chairman Jay Drick, who served as board chairman last year. “We have the lowest millage tax rate and the lowest unemployment rate of all 83 Michigan counties, an elite AAA bond rating, a long history of balanced budgets, and we’re both a Constitutional County and a 2A County.”



Drick was particularly proud of the expansion of broadband linking various agencies.



“We have now completed about 99 percent of our $12 million state-of-the-art, speed-of-light fiber broadband, which connects and protects all our schools, EMS, fire departments and sheriff’s offices. They can all talk to each other at the speed-of-light,” he told WHMI News.



The annual report also highlights two new ambulance substations in Cohoctah and Putnam townships, along with strides made within the Public Health, the Courts, Animal Control, even saving 80 cents a gallon with a new LETS re-fueling contract.



“We have the title of being one of the top safest counties and the top four healthiest counties. And we’ve already contract for four new towers for public safety communications of another $12 million, and we got some discounts, saving the taxpayers $3 million. And no new taxes,” Drick added.



Livingston County also was named a Detroit Free Press Top Workplace in 2025 for a fourth consecutive year. The annual workplace engagement survey showed that 73% of county employees were highly engaged in their work.



