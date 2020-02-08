Local Woman Wins Lottery

February 8, 2020

A Livingston County woman is looking forward to a new home after winning the lottery.



The 55-year-old woman won $321,313 playing the Michigan Lottery’s Club Keno The Jack game. The player, who chose to remain anonymous, matched her easy pick The Jack numbers – 01-03-07-18-24-26-36-54 – to eight of the 20 Club Keno numbers drawn in draw 1792105. She bought her winning ticket at the Northside Pub, located at 2353 Holton Road in Muskegon. With her winnings, the player plans to buy a new home and then save the remainder for her retirement.



In 2019, Lottery players won about $410 million playing Club Keno, The KICKER, and The Jack. (JM)