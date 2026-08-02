Livingston County Voters to Decide Millages for Veterans, Public Safety, Schools and Libraries

August 2, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



In-person early voting in Michigan ends Sunday. Polls are open 7 am to 8 pm on Election Day, August 4. The following is ballot language for various proposals being decided by Livingston County voters:



County of Livingston -- Renewal of the County Veterans Services Program Millage Proposal



For the purpose of continuing to fund dedicated services and programs to Livingston County veterans of active United States military service and their dependents, including providing funding for the County Department of Veterans' Services, shall the constitutional limitation on general ad valorem taxes which may be assessed in any one (1) year upon all property within the County of Livingston, Michigan, be renewed by up to 0.1117 of one (1) mill ($0.1117 per $1,000.00 of taxable value) for a period of six (6) years, from 2028 through 2033, inclusive.



If approved and levied in full, this millage will raise an estimated $1,600,000 in the first calendar year of the levy. As required by law, a small portion of the millage may also be disbursed to the Downtown Development Authorities of the City of Howell and the Village of Fowlerville; the Tax Increment Finance Authority of the City of Howell; and the Local Development Finance Authority of the Village of Fowlerville.





Fowlerville Community Schools Operating Millage Renewal Proposal



This proposal will allow the school district to continue to levy the statutory rate of not to exceed 18 mills on all property, except principal residence and other property exempted by law, required for the school district to receive its full revenue per pupil foundation allowance. The remaining 0.5337 mill is only available to be levied to restore millage lost as a reduction required by the Michigan Constitution of 1963 and will only be levied to the extent necessary to restore that reduction.



Shall the limitation on the amount of taxes which may be assessed against all property, except principal residence and other property exempted by law, in Fowlerville Community Schools, Livingston, Ingham and Shiawassee Counties, Michigan, be increased by 18.5337 mills ($18.5337 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation) for a period of 4 years, 2027 to 2030, inclusive, to provide funds for operating purposes; the estimate of the revenue the school district will collect if the millage is approved and 18 mills are levied in 2027 is approximately $3,782,870 (this is a renewal of millage that expired with the 2026 tax levy)?





Hamburg Township Police Millage



Shall Hamburg Township be authorized to levy a tax annually upon the taxable value of all property in the township subject to ad valorum taxation for the purpose of providing funds for the operation of police services in the township in an amount not to exceed 3.00 mills ($3.00 on each $1000.00 of taxable value) for a period of ten (10) years, 2026 to 2035 inclusive?



If approved by the voters, the new millage will commence and the previously voter-approved police millage of 2.50 mills ($2.50 on each $1000.00 of taxable value) which has been rolled back by the Headlee Amendment millage reduction to 2.3717 mills ($2.3717 on each $1000.00 of taxable value) will be terminated. If approved by the voters, the estimated revenue that would be raised in the first year of the millage is $4,636,352.79.





Hartland Township Fire Millage Proposal



Shall the tax limitation on all taxable property within Hartland Township, Livingston County, Michigan, be increased and the Township be authorized to levy annually, a new millage in the amount of 2.3 mills ($2.30 per $1,000 of taxable value), for five years, 2026 to 2030 inclusive, to provide funds for operating, equipping, constructing and purchasing for the Hartland Deerfield Fire Authority or for any other purpose authorized by law for fire service purposes?



The estimated revenue the Township will collect in the first year of levy (2026) if the millage is approved is approximately $2,489,835. (This proposal represents an authorization to levy a millage greater than the previously authorized number of mills (2.06 mills) reduced by the required millage rollbacks and which expired in 2025, and an increase of 0.24 mill).





Pinckney Community Public Library Millage Proposal



Shall the Pinckney Community Public Library, County of Livingston, State of Michigan, be authorized to levy a millage annually in an amount not to exceed 1.75 mills ($1.75 per each $1,000 of taxable value), of which 1.3895 mills is a renewal of the previously authorized millage rate that expires in 2026 and .3605 mill is new additional millage, against all taxable property within the Pinckney Community Public Library district for a period of eight (8) years, 2027 through 2034, inclusive, for the purpose of providing funds for all district library purposes authorized by law? The estimate of the revenue the Pinckney Community Public Library will collect in the first year of levy (2027) if the millage is approved and levied by the Library is approximately $960,000.





Pinckney Community Schools Operating Millage Renewal Proposal



This proposal will allow the school district to continue to levy the statutory rate of not to exceed 18 mills on all property, except principal residence and other property exempted by law, required for the school district to receive its revenue per pupil foundation allowance. The remaining 2.2839 mills are only available to be levied to restore millage lost as a result of the reduction required by the Michigan Constitution of 1963 and will only be levied to the extent necessary to restore that reduction.



Shall the currently authorized millage rate limitation on the amount of taxes which may be assessed against all property, except principal residence and other property exempted by law, in Pinckney Community Schools, Livingston and Washtenaw Counties, Michigan, be renewed by 20.2839 mills ($20.2839 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation) for a period of 10 years, 2027 to 2036, inclusive, to provide funds for operating purposes; the estimate of the revenue the school district will collect if the millage is approved and 18 mills are levied in 2027 is approximately $5,505,761 (this is a renewal of millage that will expire with the 2026 tax levy)?



More information is linked below.