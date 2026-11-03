Election Day: Livingston County Voters Deciding Several Ballot Proposals

November 3, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Voters in Livingston County are deciding several ballot proposals this Election Day. Polls are open from 7 am to 8 pm. Same-day registration is available until 8 pm at your local polling location.



The Livingston County Clerk's office reports nearly 65,800 voters have already cast a ballot in Tuesday's midterm elections -- either through mail ballot or in-person early voting. That's nearly 39 percent turnout of all registered voters in the county.





Handy Township Road Millage Proposal



Shall the tax limitation on all taxable property within Handy Township, Livingston County, Michigan, be increased and the Township be authorized to levy annually a new additional millage in an amount not to exceed 1.0 mill ($1.00 per each $1,000 of taxable value), for a period of four (4) years, 2027 through 2030 inclusive, for the purpose of constructing, preserving, improving, repairing, and maintaining roads and bridges in the Township? The estimate of the revenue the Township will collect in the first year of levy (2027) if the millage is approved is approximately $471,000. By law, a portion of the revenue collected may be subject to capture by the Village of Fowlerville's Downtown Development Authority and Local Development Finance Authority.





Village of Pinckney Pinckney Police Department Millage Proposal



For the sole and exclusive purpose of providing funding for operating and equipping the Village of Pinckney Police Department, shall the authorized millage of the Village of Pinckney upon taxable real and tangible personal property within said Village, be increased, and shall the Village be authorized to levy, up to Two and one-half mills of one (1) mill ($2.5000 per $1,000 of taxable value) for a period of Three (3) years, 2027 through 2029, inclusive. If approved and levied in full, this millage will raise an estimated $248,100.05, for the Village's Police Department operations and equipment in the first year of the levy based on taxable value. As required by law, a small portion of the millage may also be disbursed to the Pinckney Downtown Development Authority.





Brighton Area Schools Bond Proposal



Shall Brighton Area Schools, Livingston County, Michigan, borrow the sum of not to exceed Ninety Million Two Hundred Seventy-Five Thousand Dollars ($90,275,000) and issue its general obligation unlimited tax bonds therefor, in one or more series, for the purpose of: remodeling, including safety and security improvements to, furnishing and refurnishing, and equipping and re-equipping school buildings and facilities; erecting, furnishing, and equipping additions to school buildings; acquiring and installing instructional technology and instructional technology equipment for school buildings; and equipping, developing, and improving playgrounds, athletic fields and facilities, driveways, parking areas, and sites? The following is for informational purposes only: The estimated millage that will be levied for the proposed bonds in 2027 is 0.11 mill ($0.11 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation) for a -0- mill net increase over the prior year’s levy. The maximum number of years the bonds of any series may be outstanding, exclusive of any refunding, is twenty-one (21) years. The estimated simple average annual millage anticipated to be required to retire this bond debt is 1.18 mills ($1.18 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation). (Pursuant to State law, expenditure of bond proceeds must be audited and the proceeds cannot be used for repair or maintenance costs, teacher, administrator or employee salaries, or other operating expenses.)





Hartland Consolidated Schools Sinking Fund Millage Proposal



This proposal will replace the school district's building and site sinking fund millage previously approved by the electors that expired with the 2026 tax levy. Shall the limitation on the amount of taxes which may be assessed against all property in Hartland Consolidated Schools, Livingston County, Michigan, be increased by and the board of education be authorized to levy not to exceed .5 mill ($0.50 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation) for a period of 10 years, 2027 to 2036, inclusive, to create a sinking fund for the repair or construction of school buildings; for school security improvements; for the acquisition or upgrading of technology; for the purchase of real estate for sites for school buildings; for the acquisition of student transportation vehicles; for the acquisition of parts, supplies, and equipment used for the maintenance of student transportation vehicles; for the acquisition of eligible trucks and vans used to carry parts, equipment, and personnel for or in the maintenance of school buildings; for the acquisition of parts, supplies, and equipment used to maintain such trucks and vans; and all other purposes authorized by law; the estimate of the revenue the school district will collect if the millage is approved and levied in 2027 is approximately $1,041,235 (this is a replacement of millage that expired with the 2026 tax levy)?





Howell Public Schools Operating Millage Renewal Proposal



This proposal will allow the school district to continue to levy the statutory rate of not to exceed 18 mills on all property, except principal residence and other property exempted by law, required for the school district to receive its revenue per pupil foundation allowance. The remaining .4411 mill is only available to be levied to restore millage lost as a result of the reduction required by the Michigan Constitution of 1963 and will only be levied to the extent necessary to restore that reduction. Shall the currently authorized millage rate limitation on the amount of taxes which may be assessed against all property, except principal residence and other property exempted by law, in Howell Public Schools, Livingston County, Michigan, be renewed by 18.4411 mills ($18.4411 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation) for a period of 11 years, 2028 to 2038, inclusive, to provide funds for operating purposes; the estimate of the revenue the school district will collect if the millage is approved and 18 mills are levied in 2028 is approximately $21,695,017 (this is a renewal of millage that will expire with the 2027 tax levy)?





Howell Public Schools Operating Millage Proposal



This proposal will allow the school district to levy the statutory rate of not to exceed 18 mills on all property, except principal residence and other property exempted by law, required for the school district to receive its revenue per pupil foundation allowance. Shall the limitation on the amount of taxes which may be assessed against all property, except principal residence and other property exempted by law, in Howell Public Schools, Livingston County, Michigan, be increased by .6084 mill ($0.6084 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation) for a period of 11 years, 2028 to 2038, inclusive, to provide funds for operating purposes; the estimate of the revenue the school district will collect if the millage is approved and levied in 2028 is approximately $24,106 (this millage is to restore millage lost as a result of the reduction required by the Michigan Constitution of 1963 and will be levied only to the extent necessary to restore that reduction)?





Linden Community Schools Sinking Fund Millage Proposal



Shall the limitation on the amount of taxes which may be assessed against all property in Linden Community Schools, Genesee and Livingston Counties, Michigan, be increased by and the board of education be authorized to levy not to exceed l.1603 mills ($1.1603 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation) for a period of 10 years, 2027 to 2036, inclusive, to create a sinking fund for the purchase of real estate for sites for, and the construction or repair of, school buildings; for school security improvements; for the acquisition or upgrading of technology; for the acquisition of student transportation vehicles; for the acquisition of parts, supplies, and equipment used for the maintenance of student transportation vehicles; for the acquisition of eligible trucks and vans used to carry parts, equipment, and personnel for or in the maintenance of school buildings; for the acquisition of parts, supplies, and equipment used to maintain such trucks and vans; and all other purposes authorized by law; the estimate of the revenue the school district will collect if the millage is approved and levied in 2027 is approximately $1,214,272?





Mott Community College Millage Renewal Proposition



Shall the previously voter approved increases in the limitation on the amount of taxes that may be levied by Charles Stewart Mott Community College, Genesee County, Michigan, against all property in the community college district of 0.6410 mill, which has been reduced to 0.6152 mill by operation of the Headlee Amendment, be renewed at the current mill ($0.6152 per $1,000 of taxable value of real and tangible personal property) and levied for 10 years, 2028 to 2037, inclusive, to provide funds for community college purposes? If the 0.6152 mill renewal is approved, it is estimated that the College will collect approximately $8.9 million of revenue in the first calendar year it is levied. The proposed millage is a renewal of a previously authorized millage.