Livingston County Veterans Services Helping Replace Aging Appliances

April 17, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Livingston County Veteran Services helping local vets replace aging or broken appliances.



Director Ramon Baca says the "Helping Neighbors Program" requires you to be a Consumers Energy customer, with an income at or below 200 percent of the federal poverty level.



"Those that are honorably discharged veterans in Livingston County are the veterans we're looking to help out to replace any of their major appliances, such as boilers, furnaces, central ACs, for better, higher energy-efficient appliances," he says.



"They would actually come over to our office to apply. Once we look at their application and approve them, we will actually pay for any replacement cost to one of our local contractors."



The program is paid through LCVS relief funds, which is money budgeted each year to help honorably discharged indigent veterans.