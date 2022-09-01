Livingston County Veterans Services Celebrates New Office

September 1, 2022

Greg Coburn / news@whmi.com





Livingston County Veterans Services will be commemorating its new location with a special ceremony.



The event on Thursday, September 8th starts at 5pm and will feature a ribbon-cutting celebration and office tours. The new office is located at 1420 Lawson Drive in Genoa Township, next to the Secretary of State’s Office.



Local veterans, their families and the general public are welcome to come to see the new office, meet the staff, and enjoy appetizers and non-alcoholic drinks.



Livingston County Veterans Services has served local veterans for over 23 years. Newly named Director Ramon Baca says now they are fully staffed, the team is excited to provide services to more veterans in a timelier manner – as well as bring new initiatives into action.



The new location assists veterans with accessing benefits, increasing access to medical care and providing medical transportation and supportive services. Additionally, the new office features a library, classrooms, access to computers and printing services, and meeting areas that allow veterans to get together.



More information is available in the attached release and link.