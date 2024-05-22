County Veterans Memorial Project Reaches Fundraising Goal

May 22, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Renovations to the Livingston County Veterans Memorial are now a “go” after the project’s donation goal of $25,000 was reached.



Work will begin soon to enhance the existing memorial by adding improved lighting and six granite stones displaying the badges of the United States military.



The hope is to have the improvements completed in the fall so an unveiling event can be held on Veterans Day, November 11th.



Located in the heart of the City of Howell on the lawn of the historic Livingston County Courthouse, the Livingston County Veterans Memorial is described as special place for the community. Built in the 1940’s, it lists the names of the veterans from Livingston County who gave their lives in World War I, World War II, Vietnam, Iraq, and Afghanistan. The memorial will be enhanced to better pay tribute to those local veterans.



The Howell Area Chamber of Commerce Foundation has been working alongside local partners and the community to raise funds to enhance the memorial. Fundraising efforts for the renovation began earlier this year and quickly picked up speed when the group “One Hundred Women Who Care About Livingston County” donated $9,325.



Other community donators generously contributed, but the Sally & David Reader Charitable Fund helped push the project past the final goal by donating $9,500. A release states “A touching fact; a family member of the Readers who was a casualty of World War II has their name listed on the memorial”.



Organizers say all donations made to the renovation have been deeply appreciated. The project’s partners, the Howell Area Chamber of Commerce Foundation, Livingston County Veteran Services, the City of Howell, Evergreen Outdoors, Livingston County Facility Services, Livingston County Commissioners Jay Drick and Rodger Deaton, and Howell City Council Member Nikolas Hertrich, sincerely thank everyone who contributed.



Councilman Hertrich told WHMI he was initially approached by a local resident at the Farmer’s Market who had a vision for the memorial, to have each branch of the military represented with a stone and tribute insignia. He touched base with the City Manager last fall to try and make it happen and it took off from there with the County, Howell Chamber, Veterans Services, and numerous community stakeholders, groups, and businesses getting involved.



Hertrich said all of the community support has been awesome and it’s been an exciting project to be a part of. He said to him, it’s been an opportunity to provide recognition and honor those who have served – adding with all of the community support and collaboration, it’s been a really special project and the goal is to have a big reveal on Veterans Day.



All funds raised for the enhancement project will be administered solely by the Foundation - a 501c3 organization whose mission is to receive and administer funds for educational, cultural, scientific, and charitable purposes and for the public welfare of the Livingston County community.



A link to more information is provided.