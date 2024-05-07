Donation Boosts Funding For Livingston County Veterans Memorial

May 7, 2024

Dan Martin / news@whmi.com





Built in the 1940s, The Livingston County Veterans Memorial will be seeing some enhancements in the near future.



Fundraising efforts are underway for improvements to the memorial on the lawn of the historic Livingston County Courthouse…and on Monday afternoon, “One Hundred Women Who Care about Livingston County” made a big donation toward that project.



Sandie Cortez, Chairperson for “One Hundred Women Who Care” says her organization is presenting $9325 towards the project. Ramon Baca, Livingston County Veteran Services Director, accepted the check on behalf of Veterans of Livingston County, The City of Howell, The Chamber of Commerce, and all of the partners involved in the restoration project.



Janelle Smith with the Howell Area Chamber of Commerce says the fundraising goal is $25,000. She says they are continuing fundraising efforts and hope to have everything installed by Veterans Day.



Among the enhancements, are improved lighting and six granite stones displaying the badges of the United States Military.



For details on the Memorial Project, visit the provided link.



To learn about 100 Women Who Care About Livingston County, visit:

https://www.100womenlivingstoncounty.org/



Anyone interested in donating is invited to do so using the Howell Area Chamber of Commerce Foundation’s Stripe link at https://buy.stripe.com/bIYg0962f6ig4ZGfYY. A link for that is also provided.



Check or cash is accepted at 123 E. Washington St., Howell. Please make checks payable to the Howell Area Chamber of Commerce Foundation with a note for Howell Veterans Memorial Renovation.



All funds raised for the enhancement project will be administered solely by the Foundation, which is a 501c3 organization.