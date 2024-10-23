County Veterans Day Ceremony & Memorial Ribbon Cutting

October 23, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The newly renovated Livingston County Veterans Memorial will be the setting of a special Veterans Day ceremony and ribbon cutting on November 11th.



After fundraising and generous donations from the community earlier this year, renovations to the Veterans Memorial including improved lighting and six granite stones displaying the badges of the United States military were approved. Installation of the lighting and stones is scheduled to happen in early November - just in time for Veterans Day.



On the day that people honor the contributions and sacrifices of the nation’s veterans - Livingston County Veteran Services, Howell’s American Legion Post 141, Howell Chamber of Commerce, and the City of Howell will commemorate local veterans.



Livingston County Veteran Services said it’s grateful to Post 141 for inviting them to be part of their annual Veterans Day ceremony to celebrate the new additions to the memorial.



Director Ramon Baca said “Thank you to Howell City Councilman Nikolas Hertrich for bringing attention to this much needed renovation and helping to assemble a fantastic team to coordinate the makeover. Big thanks to Janelle Smith from the Howell Chamber of Commerce and Erv Suida from the City of Howell who were both instrumental in bringing the pieces of this project together. My sincerest gratitude goes out to all who donated. It’s because of you that we reached our goal so quickly and that is deeply appreciated. The goal of the renovation was to continue to honor the fallen from our community, and I’m proud to say we’ve made that happen.”



The public is welcome to attend the ceremony, which will start promptly at 11am and include brief remarks about the renovations, a ribbon cutting, lowering and raising of the flag, and a moment of silence. Light refreshments will be offered.