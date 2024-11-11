Livingston County Veterans' Day Ceremony to Show Off Renovated Memorial

November 11, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Veterans' Day services are being held across the WHMI listening area Monday, including a special dedication and ribbon cutting on newly renovated Livingston County Veterans Memorial in downtown Howell.



The annual service begins at 11am, and is hosted by Livingston County Veteran Services, Howell’s American Legion Post 141, Howell Area Chamber of Commerce, and the City of Howell.



The public is welcome to attend the ceremony and will include brief remarks about the renovations, a ribbon cutting, lowering and raising of the flag, and a moment of silence. Light refreshments will be offered as well.



American Legion Post 141 will host a luncheon following the service.



South Lyon VFW Post 1224 also is hosting its annual Veterans' Day service and lunch from 11am until 3pm at its VFW Post off E. McHattie.