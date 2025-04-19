Livingston County Veterans Council Hosts Annual Awards

April 19, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The Livingston County Veterans Council held its annual Veteran and Auxiliary of the Year awards ceremony this week.



The ceremony was held on Tuesday at the American Legion Post 141 in Howell.



The 2025 honorees are Post 141 member Bobby Brite and Unit 419 member Mary Myer.



LCVC Commander Dave Mester served as the master of ceremonies, and guest speakers included Congressman Tom Barrett, State Senator Lana Theis, State Representatives Jason Woolford and Anne Bollin, and County Commissioner Jay Drick.



The Council offered congratulations to the awardees, “whose contributions to the community have not gone unnoticed”.