Livingston County Veterans Services To Re-Open

June 17, 2020

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The department that serves veterans throughout Livingston County is re-opening.



Livingston County Veterans’ Services will start seeing veterans and dependents through an appointment basis. Appointments may be conducted in person or via curb side services. Medical transportation has also removed all appointment restrictions. Livingston County Veterans’ Services Director Mary Durst stated they’ve taken the necessary precautions to safely serve veterans and their dependents. She says all employees and visitors are required to wear a mask prior to entering the East Complex and their vans. Durst says they’ve also purchased air purifiers rated to address the COVID-19 virus. In addition to those requirements, she says hand sanitizer is at every desk and all surfaces touched after each appointment will be wiped down. Durst says they ask that veterans and dependents call ahead to schedule an appointment as they are trying to limit visitors to one appointment at a time in the office due to their confined quarters.



Meanwhile, the department will also be providing food boxes to veterans from 3 to 6pm on Tuesday, June 23rd. The honor system will be used and no proof of veteran status is required. Pick up will be via curbside of the East Complex by the American Flag. Riders are asked to remain in their vehicle as the box will be placed inside.



Livingston County Veterans’ Services is available from 8am to 5pm Monday through Friday. Anyone with questions or in need of assistance is asked to call the office at 517-546-6338. More informant can be found through the provided web link.