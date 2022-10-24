Voters To Decide Millage For Livingston County Veteran Services

October 24, 2022

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A millage request to support Livingston County Veteran Services will appear before voters in the upcoming November 8th General Election.



In June, the Livingston County Board of Commissioners approved ballot language for the proposal, which if passed, would assess point-1127 mills for six years from 2022 through 2027. It would generate slightly over $1 (m) million per year, if levied, to provide support for veterans and their dependents in the community.



The operational millage would raise funds to support improving services for veterans.



The Department provides services and programs to over 12,000 veterans in the county that include assistance in navigating the claims filing process, case management, financial assistance for indigent veterans and their dependents, and transportation to medical appointments among others.



Officials say there are various areas of growing need and there’s been an increase in requests for financial assistance for anything from food and gas to home repairs and utility bills, mental health evaluation services, and burial benefits and legacy planning services.



Officials say funding provided by the millage would be dedicated to the Department for additional staff to provide greater benefits counseling; increased financial relief, including increased burial benefits; increased outreach to veterans, including education of what benefits are available and how the Department can help veterans access these benefits; expansion of transportation services for medical appointments within a 50-mile radius; and maintenance of the Department’s new expanded facility and increasing its use as a community center for veterans and their families.



More information about the ballot proposal is attached.