Fundraiser For Livingston County Veteran Services

November 3, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A fundraiser will benefit Livingston County Veteran Services next week.



On Monday, November 9th from 10:30am to 9pm, the new Panda Express on Latson Road near I-96 in Genoa Township will donate 50% of its sales to Livingston County Veteran Services.



Director Ramon Baca told WHM funds will be put into their donation line of accounting, where they’ll use the funds to assist veterans when they fall outside the parameters of their standard operating procedure for our Veteran Relief Funds.



Baca says a person can present a flyer in-person, or simply tell the cashier they are there for Livingston County Veteran Services. Those ordering online use code 357506 in the fundraiser code box.



The flyer can be accessed via the provided link or attachment. It should be noted the site made a typo on the flyer that reads 10:30pm, but the correct time is 10:30am.