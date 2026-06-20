Livingston County Veterans Council Names June Veteran Of The Month

June 20, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The Livingston County Veterans Council’s June Veteran of the Month is Mike Casady.



Casady, U.S. Marine Corps Veteran from 1982–1986 served in Field Artillery and later as a Field Wireman in Japan.



A proud father of two sons who have followed his path of service, Casady is a dedicated member of American Legion Post 419 in Pinckney. He supports the Honor Guard, trains new members, assists with Toys for Tots, and brings joy to families as the Post’s Easter Bunny.



A former Unit Treasurer and constant volunteer, Casady “embodies lifelong service, humility, and heart”.



The Council offered congratulations to Casady and his family for their “continuing dedication and service”.