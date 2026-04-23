Livingston County United Way’s Women United Raises $21,000 at “Power of the Purse” Event

April 23, 2026

Miranda Richardson / news@whmi.com



The “Power of the Purse” event, hosted by the Livingston County United Way’s Women United, recently brought together nearly 200 women to help raise funds for Great Start Livingston Collaborative’s “Help Me Grow” program.



“We can’t thank the Women United team and all the volunteers enough for their hard work in raising $21,000 for a program that is so beneficial to our community,” said Carrie Newstead, Executive Director of Livingston County United Way.



The “Help Me Grow” program serves families with children from birth to age 5 by providing free developmental screenings, parenting resources, and access to specialized services. The goal is to promote early literacy, healthy development, and overall well-being so that children and families can thrive.



“We are proud to be part of a community that invests so meaningfully in its youngest children,” said Robin Schultz, Coordinator for Great Start Livingston Collaborative.



A link to a video of the "Power of the Purse" event is posted below.