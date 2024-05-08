Livingston County United Way’s 22nd Annual Day of Caring

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Wednesday, August 7 marks the date for Livingston County United Way’s 22nd Annual Day of Caring. The Day of Caring is a one-day community impact event that brings together volunteers to assist those needing help in our community. In 2023, 50 projects took place and involved over 750 volunteers.



Every year Livingston County United Way accepts worksite proposals from local residents, seniors, schools, churches, disabled residents and non-profit agencies. The work requests are often minor household repairs/projects, cleaning and yard work that the homeowner is not able to do on their own. Anyone can recommend a worksite and is encouraged to apply for a neighbor or friend who needs extra help. Registration deadline for worksites is Monday, June 10.



Volunteers are invited to register individually or as a group. Companies, clubs and organizations are invited and encouraged to participate together. What better way to showcase a company’s volunteer spirit while making a difference. Bolster employee morale through team building and connecting individuals to their community. Volunteers can choose to work a morning or afternoon shift, or all day. Registration deadline for volunteers is Sunday,

June 30.



“The impact made on Livingston County by Day of Caring volunteers is priceless,” stated Patricia Sliter, Executive Director of Livingston County United Way. “This day touches lives in a big way – for the recipients as well as the volunteers.



”Additionally, our wonderful friends at Citizens Insurance are hosting a picnic luncheon for all Day of Caring volunteers at their Howell headquarters,” continued Sliter. “This gives our volunteers a chance to relax, enjoy great food and share stories with others that have helped out.”



To register for a worksite, to volunteer, or learn more about Livingston County United Way’s current funded programs and initiatives, visit the link below.