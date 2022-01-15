United Way Seeks Nominations For Volunteer Awards

January 15, 2022

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com





The local United Way is accepting nominations to recognize volunteers who have made a big difference in the community.



Each year the Livingston County United Way looks for people in the community that have given from their heart to help make things happen. Though the pandemic slowed much of the world down, it caused an increased need for volunteer support locally. Now, they are asking that people who know someone or a team that stepped up to make a difference, that they nominate them for one of their Annual Volunteer Awards. Nominations for 5 awards are being accepted until January 28th.



The Charles W. Itsell Volunteer of the Year Award will go to the individual whose commitment to the local United Way went far above and beyond during the past year. The Donald Epley Lifetime Community Service Award recognizes the individual who has best embraced volunteerism over the years. The Young Person of Distinction honors an area youth for outstanding service or leadership to the community. The Youth Organization of the Year recognizes area youth organizations for their service to the community. Finally, the Randy Rudisill Business-of-the-Year Award recognizes a business that commits to the community, continuous improvement, customers, hard work, and ethics.



Nomination applications can be found at www.lcunited.org and will only be accepted electronically this year.



Winners will be recognized at the Livingston County United Way’s “Spirit of the Community” Annual Meeting on March 2nd.