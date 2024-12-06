United Way’s 17th Annual Matching Money Monday December 9th

December 6, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The Livingston County United Way’s 17th annual "Matching Money Monday" is next week.



The one-day fundraising challenge on Monday, December 9th, made possible with the generous support of community sponsors, is aimed at providing critical services to local families in need. The non-profit says every dollar raised during the event will go further, thanks to the matching contributions, ensuring that struggling families receive essential help during challenging times.



All proceeds from the day are directly invested into local health and human service programs that fall under three key pillars: Health & Wellness, Successful Youth, and Thriving Families.



Since MMM’s inception in 2008, the United Way says it has directly invested over $5 (m) million into important local programs from the event.



Livingston County United Way Executive Director Carrie Newstead emphasized the growing challenges faced by local families stating: “The number of struggling, working families in Livingston County is greater than ever. Over the past year, we’ve seen many of our people working harder, yet not getting ahead due to increased costs of groceries, gas, utilities, and more—the most basic services.



Newstead added the United Way focuses efforts to support families who are ALICE – Asset-Limited, Income-Constrained, and Employed. She said "The most recent ALICE report shared that the number of families working but still struggling is up 5% over the previous year. We know that 28% of our families are now living just above poverty level, or in poverty. Contributing to MMM means making a tangible difference in the lives of neighbors in need.”





Drop-off locations throughout Livingston County for Monday, December 9 include:



- Brighton – Livingston United Way, Hungry Howie’s, Brighton Area Chamber of Commerce

- Fenton – Hungry Howie’s

- Fowlerville – Katie Pikkarainen State Farm, Hungry Howie’s

- Hamburg/Lakeland – Hungry Howie’s

- Hartland – Hartland Insurance Agency, Hungry Howie’s

- Howell – Howell Area Chamber of Commerce, Hungry Howie’s

- South Lyon – Hungry Howie’s

- Whitmore Lake – Hungry Howie’s



Hungry Howie’s is donating coupons for free pizzas for the following levels: 1 free flavored crust pizza for $50-$250; 2 free flavored crust pizzas for $250-$1000; 4 free flavored crust pizzas for $1000-$2,000 and free pizza for a year (monthly) for donations of $2,000+!



Additional sponsors for this year’s event include Asahi Kasei Plastics North America, Bee Rex Apiary, Anonymous Sponsors, Redi-Wall, LLC, Bob Maxey Ford, Bank of Ann Arbor, Hartland Insurance Agency, Griffith Realty, Hartland Insurance Agency, Katie Pikkarainen State Farm, and Wilson Marine.



For more information, visit the provided link and QR code.