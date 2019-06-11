Livingston County United Way Launches Local "Women United" Chapter

June 11, 2019

170 women became members of Livingston County United Way’s new “Women United” chapter at the group’s inaugural event.



The event on Thursday, June 6th, featured various stations showcasing ways to get involved in helping improve children’s literacy as the chapter’s mission is “Growing Great Kids” in Livingston County. The group aims to improve reading proficiency at the 3rd grade level through donations and volunteerism by adopting 29 identified classrooms; allowing over 460 local children to take home and keep over 4,000 new books. Citizens Insurance launched the effort by underwriting the costs of adopting three classrooms.



Also included at the inaugural event was a comedy skit and improv provided by Cristian LaBar and Jen Delisi, who engaged the audience with mom and teacher humor. Speaker Sean LaRosa, Assistant Superintendent for Early Literacy at the Livingston Educational Service Agency (LESA), stressed the importance of the “Talking is Teaching: Talk, Read, Sing” community campaign, with preschool teacher Becky Raden offering real life stories of how local children have benefitted from LESA’s Great Start Readiness Program.



The women that attended the event all became members of Women United, and leaders say they are excited to have a group of like-minded women to contribute their personal passions, best ideas and unique skills to join in the chapter’s mission. LCUW Executive Director Nancy Rosso says the local chapter is not looking to compete with other women’s groups in the community, but instead wants to involve women of all ages in growing local philanthropy and volunteerism.







Photo courtesy of Livingston County United Way website.