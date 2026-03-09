Livingston County United Way Hosts “Spirit of the Community” Annual Breakfast

March 9, 2026

Miranda Richardson / news @whmi.com



The Livingston County United Way is hosting their “Spirit of the Community” breakfast later this month. The event is coming up on Tuesday, March 17 from 7-9am at the Chemung Hills Golf Club & Banquet Center in Howell.



This is an annual awards ceremony honoring volunteers who are making a difference in Livingston County. Meanwhile, the breakfast recognizes community leaders, businesses, and youth for their service over the past year, plus the impact they've made while helping out those in need. The event will also highlight the importance of community support for needs like food, clothing, and shelter.



Awards include the Charles W. Itsell Volunteer of the Year, the Donald Epley Lifetime Community Service Award, and the Young Person of Distinction Award. In 2025, Teresa Plummer won Volunteer of the Year, Peter Bowen took home the Lifetime Community Service Award, while the Howell High School HOPE Squad was honored as the winning Youth Organization.



There's a link to buy tickets to the breakfast posted below.