Local United Way Releases 2021 "Filling Wishes" Holiday Book

December 9, 2021

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The Livingston County United Way has released its yearly wish lists for local non-profit organizations that could use a little help during the holiday season.



The Livingston County United Way’s 28th Annual “Filling Wishes” Booklet compiles “wish lists” each year from area non-profit organizations.



Local agencies spend all year ensuring the people they serve have everything they need to be healthy, stable and supported. Officials say they’re so busy doing their incredible work that the United Way tries to help get the word out about their needs for the next year to help them prepare to serve the community in 2022.



The online booklet lists practical products and services such as office supplies, equipment or gift cards to help local organizations provide strong community programming, while offsetting operating costs. In some cases, quality “gently” used items can be donated such as office equipment, furniture or supplies.



There is also said to be a consistent need for volunteers, including board members, to help support the programming in the community and lead the work being done. Officials stressed that a person’s time is a valuable gift and makes a huge difference each year. Lastly, year-end tax deductions receipts can be given for contributed items.



A link to the wish booklet is provided.