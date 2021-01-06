Livingston County United Way Accepting Applications For FEMA Grants

January 6, 2021

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com





The Livingston County United Way has opened up the grant application period for area agencies that assist local residents in-need.



The United Way has been awarded $92,960 in federal funds under the Emergency Food and Shelter National Board Program. That allocation was made by a National Board that is chaired by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, or FEMA. The purpose of FEMA funds is to support emergency food and shelter programs. This could include allowable expenses for shelter, rent, mortgage and utility assistance. The funds can also be used to support eviction diversion and transitioning of individuals from homeless shelters into stable housing.



Applications are due by January 25th and the local board will then review the applications during the first week of February.



For more information contact Anne Rennie arennie@lcunitedway.org.



For an application, email Liz Welch at lwelch@lcunitedway.org.