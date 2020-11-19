United Way Partnership To Help Residents Save On Prescription Costs

November 19, 2020

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com





A partnership between the local United Way and a prescription discount service can help Livingston County residents save on medications.



The Livingston County United Way is teaming up with FamilyWize, a national prescription discount service that partners with health care providers including the American Heart Association, United Way Worldwide, the National Council for Behavioral Health, Mental Health America, and more.



Beginning this week, Livingston County residents now have access to their free FamilyWize prescription savings card. The card is accepted at most pharmacies and lowers the cost of medications by an average of 45-percent. It can be used with or without insurance, has unlimited use, and there is no eligibility criteria or registration required.



Anne Rennie, Executive Director for the Livingston County United Way, said in a release, that they made the partnership because they feel during these challenging times no one should be forced to choose between paying for food, rent, or other needs because of the high cost of prescriptions.



Vilmarie Gilliam, Family Wize’s vice president of partnerships, said they are committed to helping Livingston County residents access savings so they can continue to afford and adhere to their prescription medications.



To get a card, visit www.lcunitedway.org/get-help/, call 1-866-810-3874 and request a card by mail, or download the FamilyWize app on your smartphone.