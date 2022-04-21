United Way Earth Day Challenge This Weekend

April 21, 2022

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Livingston County residents are being encouraged to go solo or gather teams for this weekend’s interactive United Way Earth Day Challenge Scavenger Hunt.



Friday is Earth Day and the local United Way is inviting the public to “go green” by participating in the non-profit’s first collaborative event to promote sustainability awareness and best environmental practices throughout the community.



People are invited to participate individually or gather up to 5 friends and family members to create a team for the app-based, interactive scavenger hunt. All ages are welcome. Participants can gather points by completing challenges from home, their municipality, and locations of their choosing all over the community.



Development and Marketing Director Nicole Mandziuk says there are 33 different challenges throughout the county that were created with various partners that are already doing things to support sustainability. She tells WHMI they’re hoping it will be a fun way for people to learn new ways to promote sustainability awareness and best environmental practices but also support efforts already going on in the community.



Some challenges focus on promoting sustainability in someone’s home or yard while others are done with community partners and involve going out to do things that promote sustainability or learn about local sustainability resources. Mandziuk says plenty of them involve getting outside or learning what can be done better.



The scavenger hunt will open through the app at 8am Friday and runs through Sunday.



The cost is $10 per registrant – which Mandziuk says can be one person, a team up to five or anywhere in between.



Registration is currently open and can be done anytime throughout the event. However, Mandziuk says they encourage people to register before Friday or early Friday so they can have the weekend to try and complete as many missions as possible if competing for the green prize packages.



More information is available in the attached release and the link to register is provided.