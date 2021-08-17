Volunteers Brave Bad Weather To Make Day Of Caring A Success

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com





Rough weather last week couldn’t deter volunteers from participating in the Livingston County United Way’s annual community service program.



The Day of Caring is the largest one-day community service event. It took place last Wednesday, and despite severe weather tearing through the region, 563 volunteers worked 741 shifts to help complete 67 projects. Twenty-eight businesses and several groups from Livingston County schools lent their time to help make a difference.



Many of the projects came from seniors and people with disabilities who needed a little help to better live safely in their own homes. Often times the request is for light yard work, minor deck repairs or painting. One capable group was able to perform plumbing installation. The Howell Lacrosse Team even poured a concrete walkway for a woman with a gravel driveway who has struggled with getting her wheelchair over the rocky surface. For them, the Day of Caring turned into a two-day event, as they returned over the weekend to finish the job that the thunderstorms delayed.



Livingston County United Way Executive Director Anne Rennie said, in a release, that without the generosity of the volunteers, local businesses and sponsors, that the Day of Caring would not be possible. She gave a big “thank you” to all who participated, expressing her gratitude.



(Photos: Livingston County United Way)