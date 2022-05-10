Registration Open For United Way's 20th Annual Day Of Caring

May 10, 2022

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





One Day. One Community. Amazing results. That’s the mantra behind the Livingston County United Way’s annual Day of Caring.



Wednesday, August 10th will mark the 20th Anniversary of Day of Caring and organizers are hoping for their largest event yet in which hundreds of community volunteers are brought in to help locals in need with service projects.



United Way Development and Marketing Director Nicole Mandziuk tells WHMI the Day of Caring is the largest one-day volunteer event in Livingston County and the anniversary marks a really exciting year.



Registration opened up yesterday for both volunteers and work sites. Mandziuk says they’re asking that people save the date and sign-up, noting they can accommodate both individuals and large groups for projects.



Volunteers can designate preferences for location, type of project, special skills and specific shift times or a full day commitment. Sponsors are also being sought.



Worksite proposals are collected from local residents, seniors, schools, disabled residents and non-profit agencies. The work is often minor household repair projects, cleaning and yardwork that the homeowner is not able to do on their own. Officials say anyone can recommend a worksite and community members are encouraged to apply for a neighbor or friend who needs extra help.



The deadline for both worksite projects and volunteer registration is June 21st.



Details are available in the attached release.