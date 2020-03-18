United Way Continuing Services, Institutes Protective Measures

March 18, 2020

The local United Way is working with partners to help those in need during the coronavirus outbreak.



The Livingston County United Way is working the community while creating procedures to ensure the most vulnerable populations have the support they need during the pandemic. In a release, they state that all decisions are made in an effort to remain consistent with the guidance from Governor Gretchen Whitmer and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In addition, they have been engaged in conversations with the Livingston County Health Department and the Department of Health and Human Services.



The Livingston County United Way building will continue operations with limited on-site staff, with other staff working remotely. The best way to reach them is by email. All in-person meetings are suspended, with most meetings being held via GoToMeetings, online. The 2020-2021 Community Investments Process is still underway, and all grant request deadlines are still in place. Plans to move presentations online are being made. The Hunger Council and Homeless Continuum of Care will continue to make efforts at meeting the increasing need. The 211 Network continues to have a daily Covid-19check-in meeting where updates and information , along with active resource lists are shared.



Executive Director Anne Rennie says she is proud and amazed how the community has pulled together, and offers a few ways to help. She asks that people share information they receive from 211 and the local health department, and check in with vulnerable and isolated people.



For more information, visit www.lcunitedway.org.