Livingston County United Way Campaign Begins This Week

September 2, 2022

Greg Coburn / news@whmi.com





A local United Way campaign is beginning this week.



The Livingston County United Way is asking residents to donate to help out families in need. Their goal is to have enough funds to keep everyone in the community healthy, whether they are young with mental health needs, a family struggling with basic needs or older adults limited by a fixed income.



The stress of inflated gas prices and food costs are causing additional needs in the county. The donations will go straight into the hands of the ones that need it most. About 24% are working but not making ends meet. LACASA, the Livingston Educational Service Agency (LESA), the Child Care Network and the Salvation Army are just a few of the agencies that they are funding.



Vice-President of the Bank of Ann Arbor James Johnston says the United Way is the best way to get the most impact for the community.



Go to the provided link to make a donation.