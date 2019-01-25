Livingston County's December Jobless Rate 3.3%

January 25, 2019

Jobless rates rose seasonally both locally and across the state in December.



December unemployment rates rose in all 17 of Michigan’s major labor market areas. Livingston County’s December unemployment rate stood at 3.3% - up from November’s rate of 2.9%. Livingston’s ranking among Michigan’s 83 counties dropped one spot and currently ranks 11th. Jason Palmer, director of the Bureau of Labor Market Information & Strategic Initiatives says Michigan’s labor market regions exhibited typical seasonal movement in December. For 2018 overall, he says most areas showed payroll job increases and all areas recorded lower jobless rates over the year.



Preliminary annual average data indicates that regional jobless rates fell in all major labor market areas from 2017 to 2018. (JM)