Livingston County Maintains Lowest Jobless Rate In State

December 1, 2022

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Regional jobless rates remained stable in October and Livingston again had the lowest unemployment rate of all of Michigan’s 83 counties.



Not seasonally adjusted unemployment rates were little changed in all 17 Michigan labor market areas over the month, according to data released today by the Michigan Department of Technology, Management & Budget.



The state says regional labor markets displayed little change during October while payroll jobs advanced modestly in most metro areas over the month. Large employment increases in industries such as government, and professional and business services were partially offset by minor decreases across multiple other sectors.



Michigan labor market area unemployment rates ranged from 3.1% to 5.4 % during October.



Livingston County’s jobless rate stood at 2.3% in October – marking a slight increase of two-tenths of a percentage point from September.



All 17 Michigan labor market areas displayed employment advances over the year, with a median increase of 1.7%.