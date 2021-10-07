Livingston County Encouraging Dog Licensing & Contest Entries

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





In celebration of October being National Adopt A Shelter Dog Month, the Livingston County Treasurer’s Office is encouraging all residents to get their dog licensed and also enter their furry friend into the County’s “Top Dog Contest”.



Livingston County Treasurer Jennifer Nash says getting a dog license is quick and easy - and helps protect local pets and the community as a whole. Aside from being required by Michigan State Law, dog licenses help control the spread of rabies and provide unique identification for pets so that if they are ever lost they can be returned home quickly.



Nash says licensing four-legged family members is an important step of dog ownership, adding there is no penalty for a pet not ever being licensed or for licensing late. She says they simply want local dog owners to know the requirements and benefits and to join them by celebrating pets by obtaining what they call “Your License to Love”.



Owners can get a license either online or in-person at the Treasurer’s Office but will need to provide proof of their pet’s current rabies vaccination and proof of their spay/neuter, if applicable.



To spread the word about dog licenses and to celebrate local pups, the Treasurer’s Office is also hosting a “Top Dog Contest” from October 25-29th. Residents are asked to submit a photo of their dog to the County’s Facebook contest post. The photo of the dog with the most “likes” will be named the County’s Top Dog and their photo will be used in dog licensing advertising for 2022.



