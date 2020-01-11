Public Input Sought On Livingston County Trails Plan

January 11, 2020

An upcoming event will offer community members a chance to share their thoughts on the Livingston County Trails Plan.



The Trails Plan is a comprehensive study involving the identification, mapping, and analysis of trail networks throughout the County.



The plan will build upon the Mike Levine Lakelands Trail through Green Oak Township and its connection to Island Lake Recreation Area and Huron Valley Trail in Oakland County as Route #1 of the Great Lake to Lake Trail. In the end, the plan will provide options to improve trail connections throughout the County and to better connect secondary trails into the primary Great Lake to Lake Trail.



A Trail Summit for the public will be held Wednesday, January 22nd at the John E. LaBelle Public Safety Complex in Howell Township. The meeting will begin with a short presentation followed by opportunities to provide input and mark-up maps. Those unable to attend the meeting in person can submit their feedback online starting January 22nd. The Trail Summit will take place from 4 to 6pm in the Putnam Room at the Public Safety Complex.



More information can be found at the link and attachment below. (DK)