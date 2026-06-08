Livingston County to Host 250th Celebration of American Independence

June 8, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Livingston County is hosting a "massive, one-time 250th Celebration of American Independence," on July 4th, at the Howell Freshman High School Campus.



According to a release, the "spectacular, county-wide fireworks and laser light display is a family-friendly event that will feature music, build lasting memories, and be entirely free to attend.



Because this celebration is run by volunteers and funded solely by donations, Livingston County is seeking community sponsors to help fund the display, as well as partners who can share this exciting event on their social media, marketing, and community platforms.



How you can partner:



• Become a Sponsor: Several sponsorship tiers with excellent visibility benefits for your organization. The county will accept cash, checks, Venmo, Zelle, and PayPal made out to "Celebration of American Independence."



• Share the Event: Help spread the word by sharing event details on digital platforms and social media channels.



Pictured is the official sponsorship form, which outlines the promotional benefits your business will receive in return for your generosity.



The deadline to sponsor the event is by June 30, to ensure logos will be added to banners for the event.