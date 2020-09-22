Livingston County To Get EEE Spraying Tonight

September 22, 2020

Following aerial treatment Monday night in seven Michigan counties, Livingston County is expected to be sprayed tonight as part of state efforts at fighting the deadly Eastern Equine Encephalitis virus.



The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services says Livingston County had been on standby status Monday night when spraying took place in Allegan, Barry, Kent, Montcalm, Muskegon, Newaygo and Oceana Counties. The spraying is being done to try and kill mosquitoes that carry the virus, which so far has infected 32 animals, including a horse in Livingston County, which had to be euthanized. Just one human, a Barry County resident, has tested positive. Aerial treatment is conducted using specialized aircraft, beginning in the early evening and continuing up until the following dawn. You’ll find an updated spray map through the attachment below.



Although EEE is very rare, it is one of the most dangerous mosquito-borne diseases in the United States with a 33% fatality rate in people who become ill. In horses, the fatality rate may be as high as 90%. The virus is transmitted to humans and other mammals, like deer or horses, through the bite of an infected mosquito. EEE cannot be spread by other humans or animals. Severe cases of EEE infection begin with the sudden onset of headache, high fever, chills and vomiting. The illness may then progress into disorientation, seizures and coma. Anyone who thinks they may be experiencing these symptoms should contact a medical provider.



To reduce the risk of contracting EEE, Livingston County residents should:



• Avoid being outdoors between dusk and dawn when mosquitoes that carry EEE virus are most active.

• Apply insect repellents that contain the active ingredient DEET, or other U.S. Environmental Protection Agency-registered product to exposed skin or clothing, and always follow the manufacturer’s directions for use.

• Wear long-sleeved shirts and long pants when outdoors. Apply insect repellent to clothing to help prevent bites.

• Maintain window and door screening to help keep mosquitoes outside.

• Empty water from mosquito breeding sites around the home, such as buckets, unused kiddie pools, old tires or similar sites where mosquitoes may lay eggs.

• Use nets and/or fans over outdoor eating areas.



Find more information about EEE by Clicking Here