Special Ministries Vs. Sheriff Basketball Game Fundraiser

January 25, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A basketball fundraiser will pit local law enforcement against a special group of athletes.



The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office will be taking to the hardwood in March against a Special Ministries team for the Livingston County Catholic Charities annual basketball fundraiser.



Special Ministries is a program of Catholic Charities that provides programming for individuals with cognitive and physical disabilities. That includes recreational events like movie nights, karaoke nights, and bowling; along with continuing education like healthy living, money management, and cooking classes.



Organizers invite the community to escape the cold and join in the fun, annual tradition. Sponsors are also being sought.



The game will take place on Saturday, March 9th at the Oceola Community Center. Doors open at noon, with tip-off at 1pm.



Tickets are $10 per person at the door, with children 3 and under getting in free. The event will also feature halftime competitions with prizes and snacks for purchase.



An event flyer is attached, along with a sponsorship form.



Photos: Richard Lim Photography