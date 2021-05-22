Livingston County Spartans Award Student Scholarships

May 22, 2021

By Jessica Mathews/News@whmi.com





Scholarships have been announced for some graduating high school seniors who reside in Livingston County and will be enrolling at Michigan State University.



The Livingston County Spartans, a regional affiliate of the Michigan State University Alumni Association, recently announced the recipients for Textbook Scholarships. 11 students from Brighton, Fenton, Fowlerville, Hartland, Howell and Pinckney were selected.



Each scholarship is for $1,000 and can be used for the purchase of textbooks, reading material, course packets, pamphlets or other resource material required for the student’s courses while attending Michigan State University.



The Livingston County Spartans have been awarding textbook scholarships since the Fall of 2011. The scholarships will be officially presented at the Livingston County Spartans Annual Family Picnic on August 8th at the Oak Pointe Pavilion.



More information is available in the attached announcement.