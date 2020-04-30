Livingston County Spartans Award 15 Scholarships

April 30, 2020

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com



Award recipients have been named for scholarships helping local students attending Michigan State University this fall.



The Livingston County Spartans have announced the winners of their 2020 Textbook Scholarships. 15 students from five high schools across Livingston County and one from Fenton will receive a $1,000 scholarship to be used towards the purchase of textbooks, reading materials, course packets, pamphlets, or other resource material required for their courses while attending MSU.



The Livingston County Spartans are a club that brings members of the Spartan family together through networking and social events, while supporting MSU in the community. They gather together at various establishments to watch games, participate in the Global Day of Service volunteering event, and hold the yearly Spartan Annual Family Picnic and Sparty Gala. This year’s picnic is scheduled for August 9th at the Oak Pointe Picnic Pavilion in Brighton. The gala, in particular, is the Livingston County Spartans’ premier event for raising money for the textbook scholarships, which they have been awarding since 2011.



2020 award recipients:

Brighton: Alexis Brower, Colin Bishop, Ella Geoghegan, Brandon Eoll

Charyl Stockwell Preparatory: Carolina Curcuru

Fenton: Audrey Weir

Hartland: Veronica Pargulski, Katherine Swims, Kelsey Prach

Howell: Olivia Diakantonis, Antonio Gaudiano, Colin O’Conner

Pinckney: Casey Orr, Jack Sleeman, Elise Trost