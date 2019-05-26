Livingston County Solid Waste Program To Hold Electronics Collection Event

May 26, 2019

The event will be held Saturday, August 17th, from 9am to 1pm, in the parking lot of the East Complex of the Livingston County Offices in Howell behind the Aldi’s grocery store.



The TV, computers and electronics collection event provides a free and convenient opportunity for local residents and small businesses with less than ten employees to safely recycle electronic waste. Items that will be accepted include TV’s, computers, printers, monitors, and laptops. For computers and related items, residents should remove, wipe, erase or drill a hole through the hard drive.



The collection is made possible through a grant from Chem-Trend Inc. in cooperation with the Livingston County Drain Commissioner-Solid Waste Program. A full list of acceptable items can be found at the link below.