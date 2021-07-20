More Renovations Planned At Livingston County Sheriff's Office

July 20, 2021

By Jessica Mathews & Jon King / news@whmi.com





Renovations will be continuing at the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office.



The Public Safety and Infrastructure & Development Committee of the Livingston County Board of Commissioners met Monday evening and approved a resolution authorizing renovations to the Sheriff’s Office at 150 South Highlander Way in Howell.



Sheriff Mike Murphy stated that $1 (m) million was set aside for capital improvements to be done over a period of five years, with roughly $200,000 to be expended each year. He noted that they started in conjunction with building and grounds last year and used about $125,000, resulting in a $75,000 pull ahead as the project will more than likely run into the first part of 2022. The total request before the board was for $556,123.



Murphy tells WHMI that they recently moved all of their public services to one lobby, instead of two as had previously been the case. They then moved their Administrative offices to that end of the building so "all things public and support will be together." In addition, the detective bureau is moving while that workspace is renovated. There will also be work on a small conference room, medium training/multi-purpose room and they will also be renovating a couple of bathrooms.



Murphy said they looked at how they wanted to break down the work and decided that instead of doing piecemeal projects that would be much more disruptive, it made sense to do a little bit more. Murphy told the board rising construction costs and availability of materials played a role in the decision but also their desire to minimize disruption. Due to the scope of the work, Murphy said workers will be displaced and if have to displace them two or three times, that would be even more disruptive to the office.



Murphy commented that the bids that went out were very competitive and came in at a good price. He added the upcoming work will not complete the needed projects and they intend to use the remainder of the set aside funds.