Increased Police Protection For Hartland Community

July 25, 2022

Greg Coburn / news@whmi.com





A new contract for dedicated police protection for the Hartland area has been approved.



The Hartland Township Board of Trustees recently approved a contract with the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office.



Through a partnership between the township, Hartland Consolidated Schools and Charyl Stockwell Academy, a designated sheriff’s deputy will be assigned to the Hartland area 12 hours per day, 365 days a year.



Duties will include patrolling streets and parks, local parking lots, traffic enforcement and accident coverage, and daily school visits and checks.



Officials say the contract is being funded through existing operating budgets, therefore there will be no tax increase for Hartland residents.