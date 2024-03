Livingston County Sheriff's Lieutenant Brad Fetner Passes Away

March 14, 2024

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com





Livingston County Sheriff's Lieutenant Brad Fetner has passed away.



In a post on social media, family members said Lieutenant Fetner suffered an active 2-year battle with Adenoid Cystic Carcinoma.



Lieutenant Fetner worked for the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office for 16 years. He passed away on Sunday, March 10.



A memorial service will be held at a future date that is yet to be determined.