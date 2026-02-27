Livingston County Sheriff's K9 Receives Donated Body Armor

February 27, 2026

Miranda Richardson / news@whmi.com



Pumukli, a K9 at the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office, will now be wearing a bullet and stab protective vest at work thanks to the non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.



The vest is custom fitted, certified by the National Institute of Justice, and made in the United States. Pumukli’s vest is embroidered with “Born to Love, Trained to Serve, Loyal Always” and sponsored by Gwen and Gary Walter of Dexter.



Since 2009, the non-profit has donated a total of 6,348 vests, valued at $6.9 million, to dogs of law enforcement and related U.S. agencies. The program is open to dogs at least 20 months old.



A donation of $1,050 sponsors one vest through the organization, and has a value of $1,800. There’s a link below to learn more about Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.